Magnum Ventures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.80 crore, up 50.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.80 crore in December 2021 up 50.49% from Rs. 61.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 up 131.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2021 up 82.57% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2020.

Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 15.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.82% returns over the last 6 months and 246.59% over the last 12 months.