Lypsa Gems Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 140.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 140.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 103.79% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 123.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Lypsa Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 5.50 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 19.57% over the last 12 months.