Lupin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,845.74 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,845.74 crore in March 2020 down 12.72% from Rs. 4,406.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.63 crore in March 2020 up 34.56% from Rs. 289.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 733.92 crore in March 2020 down 23.45% from Rs. 958.79 crore in March 2019.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 8.64 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.35 in March 2019.

Lupin shares closed at 881.15 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.48% over the last 12 months.