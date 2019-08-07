Lakshmi Vilas Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 123.57 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 123.57 crore in June 2019 down 5.09% from Rs. 130.204 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 237.25 crore in June 2019 down 91.53% from Rs. 123.87 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 25.55 crore in June 2019 down 477.96% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2018.

Lakshmi Vilas shares closed at 43.00 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.93% returns over the last 6 months and -56.83% over the last 12 months.