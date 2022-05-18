Kutch Minerals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 57.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 57.23% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 305600% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 3200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Kutch Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Kutch Minerals shares closed at 18.30 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.95% returns over the last 6 months and 297.83% over the last 12 months.