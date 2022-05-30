Kiri Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore in March 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 275.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022 down 115.46% from Rs. 22.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022 down 73.92% from Rs. 26.04 crore in March 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 439.30 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)