Kiran Vyapar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore, up 869.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore in June 2023 up 869.28% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.73 crore in June 2023 up 792.36% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2023 up 2123.28% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2022.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 140.00 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.