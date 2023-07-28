English
    Kiran Vyapar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore, up 869.28% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore in June 2023 up 869.28% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.73 crore in June 2023 up 792.36% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2023 up 2123.28% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

    Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2022.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 140.00 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.

    Kiran Vyapar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.3120.632.82
    Other Operating Income0.010.000.00
    Total Income From Operations27.3220.632.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.4210.330.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.421.781.59
    Depreciation0.040.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.09-0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.083.381.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.375.00-1.38
    Other Income0.060.150.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.435.15-1.23
    Interest2.882.270.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.552.88-2.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.552.88-2.08
    Tax3.891.60-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.661.28-1.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.661.28-1.97
    Minority Interest0.050.060.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.02-3.074.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.73-1.732.77
    Equity Share Capital26.9826.9826.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.15-0.660.97
    Diluted EPS9.15-0.660.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.15-0.660.97
    Diluted EPS9.15-0.660.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

