Kernex Micro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 43.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 43.35% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2023 up 11.1% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2023 down 86.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 253.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.26
|0.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.26
|0.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|1.20
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.29
|--
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.39
|1.98
|1.50
|Depreciation
|1.36
|0.35
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.08
|1.51
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.23
|-4.78
|-3.62
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.45
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.95
|-4.33
|-3.28
|Interest
|0.30
|0.78
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.25
|-5.12
|-3.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.25
|-5.12
|-8.25
|Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.42
|-5.30
|-8.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.42
|-5.30
|-8.35
|Equity Share Capital
|15.46
|13.80
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.91
|-3.84
|-6.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.91
|-3.84
|-6.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.91
|-3.84
|-6.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.91
|-3.84
|-6.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited