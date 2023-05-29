English
    Kernex Micro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 43.35% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 43.35% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2023 up 11.1% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2023 down 86.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    Kernex Micro shares closed at 253.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.

    Kernex Microsystems (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.260.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.260.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.131.200.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.29--0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.391.981.50
    Depreciation1.360.350.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.081.511.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.23-4.78-3.62
    Other Income0.280.450.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.95-4.33-3.28
    Interest0.300.780.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.25-5.12-3.82
    Exceptional Items-----4.43
    P/L Before Tax-7.25-5.12-8.25
    Tax0.180.180.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.42-5.30-8.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.42-5.30-8.35
    Equity Share Capital15.4613.8012.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.91-3.84-6.68
    Diluted EPS-4.91-3.84-6.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.91-3.84-6.68
    Diluted EPS-4.91-3.84-6.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

