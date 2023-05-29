Kernex Micro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 43.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 43.35% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2023 up 11.1% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2023 down 86.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 253.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.