Kernex Micro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 204.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in June 2021 up 204.95% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2021 down 63.33% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2021 down 102.54% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2020.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 77.05 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 205.75% returns over the last 6 months and 372.70% over the last 12 months.