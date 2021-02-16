Kernex Micro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 153.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in December 2020 up 153.53% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 down 93.93% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020 up 240.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2019.

Kernex Micro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.97 in December 2019.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 24.85 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.13% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.