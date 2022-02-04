Kennametal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 239.00 crore, up 23.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.00 crore in December 2021 up 23.64% from Rs. 193.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2021 up 133.85% from Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021 up 79.93% from Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2020.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 13.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2020.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,908.25 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.87% returns over the last 6 months and 106.62% over the last 12 months.