    KDDL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 56.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 up 106.57% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in December 2022 up 63.6% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2021.

    KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in December 2021.

    KDDL shares closed at 1,182.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.39% over the last 12 months.

    KDDL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.1374.9056.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.1374.9056.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.6319.1314.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.180.290.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6438.3116.21
    Depreciation3.173.132.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2118.5714.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.66-4.538.61
    Other Income3.1640.571.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8236.049.90
    Interest2.231.881.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.5934.167.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.5934.167.93
    Tax3.967.722.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6326.445.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6326.445.63
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1320.764.42
    Diluted EPS9.1320.764.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1320.764.42
    Diluted EPS9.1320.764.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am