KDDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore in September 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 193.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 77% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 26.40 crore in September 2021.

KDDL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in September 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 1,058.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.64% returns over the last 6 months and 73.50% over the last 12 months.