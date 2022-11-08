English
    Earnings

    KDDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore in September 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 193.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 77% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 26.40 crore in September 2021.

    KDDL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in September 2021.

    KDDL shares closed at 1,058.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.64% returns over the last 6 months and 73.50% over the last 12 months.

    KDDL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.13247.27193.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.13247.27193.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.2620.0016.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods148.55153.04126.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.88-36.04-29.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.4636.2528.95
    Depreciation11.8911.7111.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.5833.9827.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2728.3311.89
    Other Income4.713.163.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9831.4915.16
    Interest5.596.175.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3925.329.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.3925.329.23
    Tax3.687.412.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7117.916.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7117.916.65
    Minority Interest-5.37-4.87-0.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.16--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.3813.206.00
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.0910.364.71
    Diluted EPS1.0910.364.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.0910.364.71
    Diluted EPS1.0910.364.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm