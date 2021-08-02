Kalyani Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 389.72 crore, up 221.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.72 crore in June 2021 up 221.59% from Rs. 121.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.94 crore in June 2021 up 697.64% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.57 crore in June 2021 up 341.95% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2020.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 16.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2020.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 446.30 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.79% returns over the last 6 months and 105.24% over the last 12 months.