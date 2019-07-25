Jubilant Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152.55 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.55 crore in June 2019 up 14.48% from Rs. 133.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2019 up 1064.65% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.88 crore in June 2019 up 124.34% from Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2018.

Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2018.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 78.05 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.62% returns over the last 6 months and -43.24% over the last 12 months.