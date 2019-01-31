Jubilant Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.01 crore, up 21.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.01 crore in December 2018 up 21.95% from Rs. 118.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018 up 158.18% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2018 up 81.84% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2017.

Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2017.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 108.30 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and -49.71% over the last 12 months.