JK Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.24 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jammu and Kashmir Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.24 crore in March 2020 up 6.01% from Rs. 931.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 294.10 crore in March 2020 down 236.92% from Rs. 214.80 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 382.14 crore in March 2020 down 36.37% from Rs. 600.60 crore in March 2019.
JK Bank shares closed at 19.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.54% over the last 12 months.
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,655.98
|1,591.91
|1,595.28
|(b) Income on Investment
|409.39
|397.32
|397.58
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|90.66
|78.09
|49.29
|(d) Others
|0.06
|0.04
|27.75
|Other Income
|120.91
|128.66
|403.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,168.85
|1,192.71
|1,138.64
|Employees Cost
|489.72
|468.13
|495.61
|Other Expenses
|236.29
|199.62
|238.62
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|382.14
|335.56
|600.60
|Provisions And Contingencies
|620.49
|283.22
|377.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-238.35
|52.34
|222.65
|Tax
|55.75
|2.70
|7.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-294.10
|49.64
|214.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-294.10
|49.64
|214.80
|Equity Share Capital
|71.36
|55.70
|55.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|68.18
|59.23
|59.23
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|0.89
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|0.89
|3.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|0.89
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|0.89
|3.86
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|7,671.63
|7,711.60
|6,221.35
|ii) Net NPA
|2,243.82
|2,810.32
|3,239.61
|i) % of Gross NPA
|10.97
|11.10
|8.97
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.48
|4.36
|4.89
|Return on Assets %
|-1.11
|0.19
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm