JK Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.24 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.24 crore in March 2020 up 6.01% from Rs. 931.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 294.10 crore in March 2020 down 236.92% from Rs. 214.80 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 382.14 crore in March 2020 down 36.37% from Rs. 600.60 crore in March 2019.

JK Bank shares closed at 19.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.54% over the last 12 months.