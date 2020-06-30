App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.28 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jammu and Kashmir Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.28 crore in March 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 931.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 336.74 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 382.42 crore in March 2020 down 36.22% from Rs. 599.57 crore in March 2019.

JK Bank shares closed at 19.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.54% over the last 12 months.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,655.971,591.911,595.28
(b) Income on Investment409.39397.33397.58
(c) Int. on balances With RBI90.6678.0949.29
(d) Others0.060.0427.75
Other Income122.50129.63408.43
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,168.801,192.601,138.13
Employees Cost490.51469.19499.53
Other Expenses236.85200.22241.10
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies382.42334.99599.57
Provisions And Contingencies620.49283.23377.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-238.0751.76221.61
Tax55.752.707.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-293.8249.06213.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-293.8249.06213.76
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-42.92-0.63--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-336.7448.43--
Equity Share Capital71.3655.7055.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.68.1859.2359.23
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.721.213.86
Diluted EPS-4.721.213.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.721.213.86
Diluted EPS-4.721.213.86
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA7,671.637,711.606,221.35
ii) Net NPA2,243.822,810.323,239.61
i) % of Gross NPA10.9711.108.97
ii) % of Net NPA3.484.364.89
Return on Assets %-1.110.180.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #JK Bank #Results

