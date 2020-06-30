JK Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.28 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 987.28 crore in March 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 931.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 336.74 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 382.42 crore in March 2020 down 36.22% from Rs. 599.57 crore in March 2019.

JK Bank shares closed at 19.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.54% over the last 12 months.