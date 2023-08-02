English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Drilling Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore, down 29.21% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore in June 2023 down 29.21% from Rs. 132.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2023 down 59.93% from Rs. 30.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in June 2023 down 24.86% from Rs. 61.38 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.39 in June 2022.

    Jindal Drilling shares closed at 416.15 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.45% returns over the last 6 months and 94.74% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Drilling Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.95103.27132.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.95103.27132.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1514.4317.13
    Depreciation15.7715.5215.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.2750.5371.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7622.7928.39
    Other Income4.594.6917.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3527.4845.60
    Interest3.263.201.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0924.2844.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.0924.2844.14
    Tax6.786.3611.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.3117.9232.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.3117.9232.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.24-7.74-2.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0710.1830.12
    Equity Share Capital14.4914.4914.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.173.5110.39
    Diluted EPS4.173.5110.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.173.5110.39
    Diluted EPS4.173.5110.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Drilling #Jindal Drilling Industries #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!