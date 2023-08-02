Jindal Drilling Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore, down 29.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore in June 2023 down 29.21% from Rs. 132.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2023 down 59.93% from Rs. 30.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in June 2023 down 24.86% from Rs. 61.38 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.39 in June 2022.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 416.15 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.45% returns over the last 6 months and 94.74% over the last 12 months.