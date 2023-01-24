English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Drilling Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.24 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Drilling Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.24 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 115.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2022 down 27.77% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 40.17 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Drilling Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.24137.95115.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.24137.95115.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8419.7217.88
    Depreciation15.7215.7811.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.4970.6968.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1931.7617.11
    Other Income7.3617.6311.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5549.3928.27
    Interest1.931.401.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.6247.9926.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.6247.9926.61
    Tax9.0812.242.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.5435.7523.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.5435.7523.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.67-4.0110.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.8731.7434.43
    Equity Share Capital14.4914.4914.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.5810.9511.88
    Diluted EPS8.5810.9511.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.5810.9511.88
    Diluted EPS8.5810.9511.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited