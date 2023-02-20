JHS Svendgaard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 487.92% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 110.53% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 17.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and -31.40% over the last 12 months.