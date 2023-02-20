JHS Svendgaard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 487.92% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 110.53% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 17.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and -31.40% over the last 12 months.
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.26
|20.85
|19.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.26
|20.85
|19.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.51
|15.74
|12.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.84
|-0.78
|0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.54
|2.37
|2.64
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.44
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.01
|5.46
|3.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-3.41
|-1.64
|Other Income
|1.41
|2.89
|2.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|-0.52
|0.78
|Interest
|0.12
|0.08
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-0.60
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.77
|-0.60
|0.64
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.79
|-0.59
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.79
|-0.59
|0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.09
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.09
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.09
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.09
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited