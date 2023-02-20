English
    JHS Svendgaard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 487.92% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 110.53% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 17.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and -31.40% over the last 12 months.

    JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2620.8519.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2620.8519.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.5115.7412.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.84-0.780.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.542.372.64
    Depreciation1.411.441.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.015.463.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.06-3.41-1.64
    Other Income1.412.892.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.65-0.520.78
    Interest0.120.080.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.77-0.600.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.77-0.600.64
    Tax0.02-0.020.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.79-0.590.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.79-0.590.46
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.090.07
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.090.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.090.07
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.090.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

