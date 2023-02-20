English
    Jaypee Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 211.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 602.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.16% from Rs. 523.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.94 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 98.67 crore in December 2021.

    Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.42 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.35% returns over the last 6 months and -60.22% over the last 12 months.

    Jaypee Infratech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations215.56180.64211.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations215.56180.64211.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.7778.0097.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.629.248.38
    Depreciation7.2613.3716.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2418.169.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.6761.8780.38
    Other Income5.014.602.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.6866.4782.64
    Interest704.58677.05606.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-602.90-610.58-523.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-602.90-610.58-523.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-602.90-610.58-523.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-602.90-610.58-523.53
    Equity Share Capital1,388.931,388.931,388.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.34-4.40-3.77
    Diluted EPS-4.34-4.40-3.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.34-4.40-3.77
    Diluted EPS-4.34-4.40-3.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

