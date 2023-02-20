Jaypee Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 211.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 602.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.16% from Rs. 523.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.94 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 98.67 crore in December 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.42 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.35% returns over the last 6 months and -60.22% over the last 12 months.
|Jaypee Infratech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|215.56
|180.64
|211.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|215.56
|180.64
|211.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.77
|78.00
|97.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.62
|9.24
|8.38
|Depreciation
|7.26
|13.37
|16.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.24
|18.16
|9.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.67
|61.87
|80.38
|Other Income
|5.01
|4.60
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|101.68
|66.47
|82.64
|Interest
|704.58
|677.05
|606.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-602.90
|-610.58
|-523.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-602.90
|-610.58
|-523.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-602.90
|-610.58
|-523.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-602.90
|-610.58
|-523.53
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.34
|-4.40
|-3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-4.34
|-4.40
|-3.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.34
|-4.40
|-3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-4.34
|-4.40
|-3.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited