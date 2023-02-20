Jaypee Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 211.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 602.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.16% from Rs. 523.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.94 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 98.67 crore in December 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.42 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.35% returns over the last 6 months and -60.22% over the last 12 months.