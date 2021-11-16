IZMO Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.07 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.07 crore in September 2021 up 5.59% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021 down 83.16% from Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2021 down 69.67% from Rs. 17.54 crore in September 2020.

IZMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.19 in September 2020.

IZMO shares closed at 81.65 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 102.61% over the last 12 months.