Ion Exchange Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 249.85 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.85 crore in December 2018 up 2.84% from Rs. 242.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2018 up 44.75% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.57 crore in December 2018 up 35.88% from Rs. 20.29 crore in December 2017.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 10.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.37 in December 2017.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 348.80 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and -38.21% over the last 12 months.