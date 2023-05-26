Ingersoll Rand Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore, up 37.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore in March 2023 up 37.25% from Rs. 221.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.11 crore in March 2023 up 129.59% from Rs. 29.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.82 crore in March 2023 up 114.28% from Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2022.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 21.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.26 in March 2022.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 2,793.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.13% returns over the last 6 months and 89.28% over the last 12 months.