English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ingersoll Rand Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore, up 37.25% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ingersoll Rand (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore in March 2023 up 37.25% from Rs. 221.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.11 crore in March 2023 up 129.59% from Rs. 29.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.82 crore in March 2023 up 114.28% from Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2022.

    Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 21.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.26 in March 2022.

    Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 2,793.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.13% returns over the last 6 months and 89.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ingersoll Rand (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.40319.22221.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.40319.22221.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.38180.03147.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.865.184.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.289.35-14.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.2129.3521.63
    Depreciation4.314.213.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7529.8321.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.1761.2736.74
    Other Income4.344.633.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.5165.9040.52
    Interest0.201.121.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.3164.7839.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.3164.7839.13
    Tax23.2016.829.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.1147.9629.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.1147.9629.23
    Equity Share Capital31.5731.5731.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2815.199.26
    Diluted EPS21.2815.199.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2815.199.26
    Diluted EPS21.2815.199.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Ingersoll Rand #Ingersoll Rand (India) #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:47 am