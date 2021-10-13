Infosys CEO says income tax portal seeing steady progress, 1.9 crore returns filed

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the company is seeing steady progress in implementing India's ambitious new income tax portal project, with 1.9 crore returns being filed so far, months after it came under fire for technical glitches plaguing the project.

"We are seeing steady progress with 1.9 crore returns getting filed. Forms 1 to 7 are functional and available" Parekh told reporters after the company's results for the second quarter.

He added that 3.8 crore users have completed transactions and that 2-3 lakh returns are getting filed every day.

Last month, Infosys said over three crore taxpayers had successfully completed transactions and close to 1.5 crore Income Tax Returns were filed in the new I-T portal,

"Over the last few weeks, the portal has seen a steady increase in usage with taxpayers’ concerns being progressively addressed. So far over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and have successfully completed various transactions. Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the Company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline the end-user experience," the company said in a BSE filing on September 23.

This comes after persistent glitches that Infosys’ new e-filing portal faced since its launch on June 7.

This forced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to call Infosys’ executives for meeting twice, in June and on August 23. Sitharaman gave the IT major time till September 15 to get the portal in order.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a Rs 4,200 crore contract to develop the new filing portal to replace the old one to reduce the processing time from 63 days to one.

The idea was to have a taxpayer-friendly portal that was simple to use and expedited refunds but the portal has been more in news for being inaccessible than making the process smooth. The portal was launched on June 7, 2021, amid peak tax season and things started going downhill from the word go.