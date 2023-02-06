English
    Infibeam Avenue Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.78 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

    Net Sales at Rs 365.78 crore in December 2022 up 1.63% from Rs. 359.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.43 crore in December 2022 up 51.3% from Rs. 18.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.97 crore in December 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 37.66 crore in December 2021.

    Infibeam Avenues
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations365.78435.17359.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations365.78435.17359.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8921.7716.18
    Depreciation14.2513.4412.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses300.74372.48308.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9027.4823.14
    Other Income7.8235.692.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7263.1725.49
    Interest0.360.490.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.3662.6825.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.3662.6825.01
    Tax9.9316.056.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.4346.6318.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.4346.6318.79
    Equity Share Capital267.67267.67133.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.170.14
    Diluted EPS0.100.170.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.170.14
    Diluted EPS0.100.170.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited