Indiabulls Real Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore, down 98.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore in September 2020 down 98.14% from Rs. 1,085.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.02 crore in September 2020 down 125.24% from Rs. 301.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2020 down 102.05% from Rs. 531.50 crore in September 2019.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 60.10 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.12% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.