Indiabulls Real Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore, down 98.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore in September 2020 down 98.14% from Rs. 1,085.65 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.02 crore in September 2020 down 125.24% from Rs. 301.17 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2020 down 102.05% from Rs. 531.50 crore in September 2019.
Indiabulls Real shares closed at 60.10 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.12% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.15
|47.86
|1,085.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.15
|47.86
|1,085.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.85
|36.51
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.37
|13.83
|32.54
|Depreciation
|4.27
|6.99
|8.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.38
|50.70
|537.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.72
|-60.17
|506.32
|Other Income
|30.55
|47.18
|16.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.17
|-12.99
|522.58
|Interest
|62.65
|77.99
|153.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-77.82
|-90.98
|368.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.82
|-90.98
|368.89
|Tax
|-1.81
|3.49
|64.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.02
|-94.47
|304.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.02
|-94.47
|304.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.10
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-2.96
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-76.02
|-94.56
|301.17
|Equity Share Capital
|90.93
|90.93
|90.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-2.08
|6.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-2.08
|6.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-2.08
|6.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-2.08
|6.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am