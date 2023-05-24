India Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,460.47 crore, up 4.92% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,460.47 1,219.46 1,391.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,460.47 1,219.46 1,391.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 258.97 250.33 242.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.78 11.21 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.59 -55.25 13.44 Power & Fuel 615.69 -- -- Employees Cost 81.88 96.60 79.05 Depreciation 53.35 53.82 54.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 517.02 986.12 995.64 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -97.81 -123.37 7.12 Other Income 18.42 3.94 4.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -79.39 -119.43 11.85 Interest 49.03 60.71 48.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -128.42 -180.14 -36.47 Exceptional Items -113.83 294.28 -- P/L Before Tax -242.25 114.14 -36.47 Tax -24.46 23.41 -12.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -217.79 90.73 -23.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -217.79 90.73 -23.71 Equity Share Capital 309.90 309.90 309.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.08 2.84 -5.40 Diluted EPS -7.08 2.84 -5.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.08 2.84 -5.40 Diluted EPS -7.08 2.84 -5.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited