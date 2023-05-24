India Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,460.47 crore, up 4.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 1,460.47 crore in March 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 1,391.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.79 crore in March 2023 down 818.56% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.04 crore in March 2023 down 139.35% from Rs. 66.18 crore in March 2022.
|India Cements shares closed at 195.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.10% over the last 12 months.
|India Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,460.47
|1,219.46
|1,391.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,460.47
|1,219.46
|1,391.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|258.97
|250.33
|242.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.78
|11.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.59
|-55.25
|13.44
|Power & Fuel
|615.69
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.88
|96.60
|79.05
|Depreciation
|53.35
|53.82
|54.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|517.02
|986.12
|995.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-97.81
|-123.37
|7.12
|Other Income
|18.42
|3.94
|4.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-79.39
|-119.43
|11.85
|Interest
|49.03
|60.71
|48.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-128.42
|-180.14
|-36.47
|Exceptional Items
|-113.83
|294.28
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-242.25
|114.14
|-36.47
|Tax
|-24.46
|23.41
|-12.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-217.79
|90.73
|-23.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-217.79
|90.73
|-23.71
|Equity Share Capital
|309.90
|309.90
|309.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.08
|2.84
|-5.40
|Diluted EPS
|-7.08
|2.84
|-5.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.08
|2.84
|-5.40
|Diluted EPS
|-7.08
|2.84
|-5.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited