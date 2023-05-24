English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,460.47 crore, up 4.92% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 1,460.47 crore in March 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 1,391.99 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.79 crore in March 2023 down 818.56% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.04 crore in March 2023 down 139.35% from Rs. 66.18 crore in March 2022.India Cements shares closed at 195.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.10% over the last 12 months.
    India Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,460.471,219.461,391.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,460.471,219.461,391.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials258.97250.33242.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.7811.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.59-55.2513.44
    Power & Fuel615.69----
    Employees Cost81.8896.6079.05
    Depreciation53.3553.8254.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses517.02986.12995.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-97.81-123.377.12
    Other Income18.423.944.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.39-119.4311.85
    Interest49.0360.7148.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-128.42-180.14-36.47
    Exceptional Items-113.83294.28--
    P/L Before Tax-242.25114.14-36.47
    Tax-24.4623.41-12.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-217.7990.73-23.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-217.7990.73-23.71
    Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.082.84-5.40
    Diluted EPS-7.082.84-5.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.082.84-5.40
    Diluted EPS-7.082.84-5.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #India Cements #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 02:00 pm