IDFC First Bank Q1 result | Net profit rises 61.3% to Rs 765.16 crore

IDFC First Bank on July 29 reported a 61.3 percent increase in net profit at Rs 765.16 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The private sector lender’s net profit came in at Rs 474.33 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 2.17 percent against 2.51 percent in the previous quarter and 3.36 percent in the year-ago period.

The net NPA ratio was 0.70 percent, down from 0.86 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23 and 1.3 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

In absolute terms, gross NPA improved to Rs 3,603.38 crore as on June 30, as compared to Rs 3,884.45 crore in a quarter period, and Rs 4,354.75 crore in a year ago period.

The amount of net NPA stood at Rs 1,149.03 crore in April-June quarter, as against Rs 1,653.82 crore in a similar period last year.

Gross NPA of the Retail, Rural and SME Finance has improved to 1.53 percent as of 30 June from 2.12 percent of June 30, 2022, and 1.65 percent as of March 31, 2023.

Net NPA of the Retail, Rural and SME Finance has improved to 0.52 percent as of June 30, 2023 from 0.93 percent of June 30, 2022 and 0.55 percent as of 31 March 2023.

Excluding the infrastructure financing book which the Bank is running down, the GNPA and NNPA of the bank would have been 1.71 percent and 0.44 percent respectively as of June 30, 2023, according to the press release.

SMA-1 and SMA-2 in Retail, Rural and SME Finance portfolio has reduced from 1.25 percent in reporting quarter, as against 0.85 percent in a year ago period.

Collection efficiency for urban retail business (excluding prepayments and EMI arrears) in current bucket continues to remain high at 99.5 percent, bank said in a release.

Provision coverage ratio of the bank has increased to 83.12 percent as of June 30, 2023 from 73.13 percent as of June 30, 2022.

Interest and other income

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 36 percent on-year to Rs 3,745 crore in Q1FY24. In the similar period last year, it was around Rs 2,751 crore.

Net interest Margin (gross of IBPC and selldown) was 6.33 percent in Q1FY24 as compared to 5.77 percent in Q1FY23 and 6.41 percent in Q4FY23.

Fee and Other Income grew by 49 percent on-year from Rs 899 crore in Q1FY23 to Rs 1,341 crore in Q1FY24.

Retail fees constitute 91 percent of the overall fees for the quarter Q1FY24.

Core Operating income (NII plus Fees, excluding trading gains) grew 39 percent from Rs 3,650 crore in Q1FY23 to Rs 5,086 crore in Q1FY24.

Deposits

In April-June quarter, Customer deposits increased by 44 percent on-year to Rs 1.49 lakh crore as on June 30.

Retail deposits constitutes 77 percent of total customer deposits as of June 30. Retail deposits grew 51 percent on-year to Rs 1.14 lakh crore as at the end of June.

CASA Deposits grew by 27 percent on-year to Rs 71,765 crore as of

June 30.

CASA Ratio reduced to 46.5 percent as on June 30, as against 50.0 percent in a year ago period. This was on the back of shift from savings accounts to term deposits due to prevailing interest rates.

Fund raising

The board of directors of the bank on July 29 approved raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore during one year period.

The bank further said the fund raising will be through the issuance of equity shares and/or other equity-linked securities, in one or more tranches, through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement, or a combination thereof.

Re-appointment of director

The Board of directors of the bank approved the re-appointment of Vishal Mahadevia as a NonExecutive Non-Independent Director of the Bank, liable to retire by rotation, for a further period of three consecutive years.

The tenure will commence from December 18, 2023 up to December 17, 2026.

The current term as Director will end on December 17, 2023.

On July 28, the IDFC First Bank share ended at Rs 83.94, up 1.66 percent from its previous close.