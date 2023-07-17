HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net profit jumps to Rs 11,951 cr, maintains healthy asset quality

The bank's net NPA (NNPA) stood at 0.30 percent from 0.35 percent last year.

HDFC Bank Q1 Results: HDFC Bank on July 17 reported a net profit of Rs 11,951 crore for the April-June quarter FY24. The country's largest private sector bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 1.17 percent, improving from 1.28 percent in the corresponding period last year. Similarly, its net NPA (NNPA) stood at 0.30 percent from 0.35 percent last year.

The lender's net profit jumped from Rs 9196 crores in the corresponding quarter last year to Rs 11,951 crores in the April-June FY24 quarter.

Segment wise revenue

The lender's treasury segment reported a revenue of Rs 10,537 crores, jumping from Rs 7,379 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

Retail banking, which formed the bank's major revenue, stood at Rs 42,939 crores compared to Rs 31,685 crores last year.

Whereas the lender's wholesale banking stood at Rs 28,332 crores, jumping from Rs 18,642 crores.