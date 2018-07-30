IDFC Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 489.84 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 489.84 crore and net profit was Rs 181.55 crore. Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × IDFC Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 489.84 crore and net profit was Rs 181.55 crore. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 388.0193 crore and net profit was Rs 437.59 crore.. IDFC Bank shares closed at 41.70 on June 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.04% returns over the last 6 months and -29.50% over the last 12 months. IDFC Bank Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,250.33 1,140.18 1,148.69 (b) Income on Investment 998.75 1,067.82 972.22 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 4.81 3.44 1.25 (d) Others 67.26 69.85 23.00 Other Income 198.72 93.05 648.83 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 1,831.31 1,828.07 1,757.13 Employees Cost 201.56 181.14 165.41 Other Expenses 199.43 265.23 184.77 Depreciation 45.45 43.52 39.18 Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 242.12 56.39 647.49 Provisions And Contingencies 33.99 242.46 -14.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 208.13 -186.07 662.09 Tax 26.58 -228.00 224.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.55 41.93 437.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 181.55 41.93 437.59 Equity Share Capital 3,404.11 3,404.07 3,401.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. 7.68 7.68 7.69 b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.53 0.12 1.29 Diluted EPS 0.53 0.12 1.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.53 0.12 1.29 Diluted EPS 0.53 0.12 1.28 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 1,774.47 1,779.06 2,004.06 ii) Net NPA 881.08 891.16 803.72 i) % of Gross NPA 3.24 3.31 4.13 ii) % of Net NPA 1.63 1.69 1.70 Return on Assets % 0.58 0.14 1.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 06:42 pm