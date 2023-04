ICICI Bank

ICICI bank, the second largest private bank in India, clocked nearly 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 9,121.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

The bank was expected to report a Rs 8,540-crore profit for the quarter ended March 2023, according to the average of a poll of three brokerages' estimates.

(This is a developing story, please check for more details.)