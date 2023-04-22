No evidence of data leak, says ICICI Bank ED

According to Cybernews, a digital news portal, there was a leak of around 3.6 million files of ICICI bank’s customer data

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 22 denied any customer data leaks amid speculations. The bank hasn't seen any evidence of data leaks, said Executive Director Sandeep Batra.

“This is a baseless and false claim. There is no trace of evidence on the data getting leaked,” Batra said at the post-results announcement press call.

On April 21, Cybernews.com, a digital news portal, reported that around 3.6 million files of customer data of ICICI Bank were leaked.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q4 results: Four key highlights from the earnings report

Batra further clarified that ICICI Bank has received a wrong URL from the team of Cybernews.

“They shared a URL which was false. We’ve asked for proof but they haven't shown us anything,” Batra said.

Tech issues with banks

Recently, some customers had reported issues with technology services of several banks.

Customers of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank, who participated in the retail digital rupee pilot, have complained of technical problems and issues while making payments.

Also read: CBDC retail pilot: Some customers complain of technical glitches in apps, transactions

Other than that, some customers of the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank took to social media complaining about outages in internet banking services. Some also faced issues in transferring funds through mobile applications and trouble in reaching out to customer service executives.