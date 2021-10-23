ICICI Bank Q2 Result | Profit grows 30% to Rs 5,511 crore, NII rises 25% to Rs 11,690 crore

live bse live

Country's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on October 23 recorded profit after tax of Rs 5,511 crore for the September 2021 quarter, increasing significantly compared to Rs 4,251.33 crore in corresponding period previous fiscal.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expenses, has grown to Rs 11,690 crore in Q2FY22, against Rs 9,366.09 crore with double digit loan growth.

Earlier this month, global rating agency Moody's has affirmed the long-term local and foreign current deposit ratings of ICICI Bank at Baa3. At the same time, its rating outlook has also been changed to stable from negative.

"The affirmation of ICICI Bank's deposit ratings and change in outlook to stable follows the change in outlook on the sovereign rating to stable. The previous negative outlook on the sovereign rating drove the negative outlook on the bank, because of strong linkages to the sovereign credit profile," said Moody's in its report dated October 6, 2021.

The private sector lender on October 1 acquired 9.9 percent equity stake in Midland Microfin, a non-banking financial company - microfinance institution, for Rs 52.42 crore.

Apart from this, in August, the bank had received approval from banking regulator Reserve Bank of India to re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO of the bank with effect from October 15, 2021 till October 3, 2023.

The stock has given significant return in the current financial year FY22, rising more than 30 percent with more than Rs 5 lakh crore in market capitalisation, outperforming Nifty Bank index by a strong margin which gained 21 percent in the same period. In fact both bank as well as index hit fresh record highs on Friday.