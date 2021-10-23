MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICICI Bank Q2 Result | Profit grows 30% to Rs 5,511 crore, NII rises 25% to Rs 11,690 crore

ICICI Bank has given significant return in the current financial year FY22, rising more than 30 percent, outperforming Nifty Bank index by a strong margin which gained 21 percent in the same period.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on October 23 recorded profit after tax of Rs 5,511 crore for the September 2021 quarter, increasing significantly compared to Rs 4,251.33 crore in corresponding period previous fiscal.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expenses, has grown to Rs 11,690 crore in Q2FY22, against Rs 9,366.09 crore with double digit loan growth.

Earlier this month, global rating agency Moody's has affirmed the long-term local and foreign current deposit ratings of ICICI Bank at Baa3. At the same time, its rating outlook has also been changed to stable from negative.

"The affirmation of ICICI Bank's deposit ratings and change in outlook to stable follows the change in outlook on the sovereign rating to stable. The previous negative outlook on the sovereign rating drove the negative outlook on the bank, because of strong linkages to the sovereign credit profile," said Moody's in its report dated October 6, 2021.

The private sector lender on October 1 acquired 9.9 percent equity stake in Midland Microfin, a non-banking financial company - microfinance institution, for Rs 52.42 crore.

Close

Related stories

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Apart from this, in August, the bank had received approval from banking regulator Reserve Bank of India to re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO of the bank with effect from October 15, 2021 till October 3, 2023.

The stock has given significant return in the current financial year FY22, rising more than 30 percent with more than Rs 5 lakh crore in market capitalisation, outperforming Nifty Bank index by a strong margin which gained 21 percent in the same period. In fact both bank as well as index hit fresh record highs on Friday.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ICICI Bank #Results
first published: Oct 23, 2021 04:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.