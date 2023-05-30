HPL Electric & Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.20 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.20 crore in March 2023 up 8.73% from Rs. 323.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2023 down 15.4% from Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.11 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 41.30 crore in March 2022.

HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 97.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.91% over the last 12 months.