HPL Electric & Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.20 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 352.20 crore in March 2023 up 8.73% from Rs. 323.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2023 down 15.4% from Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.11 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 41.30 crore in March 2022.
HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 97.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.91% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|352.20
|286.84
|323.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|352.20
|286.84
|323.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|235.54
|200.26
|212.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.78
|-8.73
|5.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.55
|34.99
|32.37
|Depreciation
|7.50
|7.49
|10.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.52
|26.77
|33.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.31
|26.07
|30.21
|Other Income
|1.30
|0.48
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.61
|26.55
|30.48
|Interest
|19.08
|17.94
|16.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.53
|8.62
|14.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.53
|8.62
|14.24
|Tax
|5.83
|3.02
|1.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.70
|5.60
|12.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.70
|5.60
|12.64
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|0.87
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|0.87
|1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|0.87
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|0.87
|1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited