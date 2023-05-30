HPL Electric & Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.20 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

English
    May 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 352.20 crore in March 2023 up 8.73% from Rs. 323.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2023 down 15.4% from Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.11 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 41.30 crore in March 2022.

    HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

    HPL Electric & shares closed at 97.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.91% over the last 12 months.

    HPL Electric & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations352.20286.84323.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations352.20286.84323.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials235.54200.26212.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.78-8.735.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.5534.9932.37
    Depreciation7.507.4910.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5226.7733.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3126.0730.21
    Other Income1.300.480.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6126.5530.48
    Interest19.0817.9416.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.538.6214.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.538.6214.24
    Tax5.833.021.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.705.6012.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.705.6012.64
    Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.871.97
    Diluted EPS1.660.871.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.871.97
    Diluted EPS1.660.871.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HPL Electric #HPL Electric & Power #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am