HICS Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore, up 85.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore in June 2023 up 85.73% from Rs. 158.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2023 up 524.83% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.76 crore in June 2023 up 298.68% from Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.