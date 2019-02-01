HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 550.59 crore, up 71.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.59 crore in December 2018 up 71.2% from Rs. 321.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2018 up 85.97% from Rs. 18.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.80 crore in December 2018 up 64.86% from Rs. 50.83 crore in December 2017.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.50 in December 2017.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 203.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.88% over the last 12 months.