HDFC Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,922.11 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,922.11 crore in September 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 20,525.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.02 crore in September 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 275.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.82 crore in September 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 253.95 crore in September 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 541.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -20.74% over the last 12 months.