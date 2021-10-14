MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HCL Technologies Q2 Result | Profit rises 1.6% to Rs 3,265 crore, revenue up 2.9% at Rs 20,655 crore

HCL Technologies had signed several deals during September 2021 quarter including a five-year digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc, another five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG, and contract with Munich Re to transform digital workplace services in 40 countries.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
 
 
HCL Technologies, one of the largest software solutions companies in India, has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3,265 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, increasing 1.6 percent compared to Rs 3,214 crore in previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 20,655 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 20,068 crore in June 2021 quarter, increasing 2.9 percent QoQ and 11.1 percent YoY.

Also read - Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 11.9% YoY to Rs 5,421 crore

HCL Technologies had signed several deals during the September 2021 quarter, including a five-year digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc, another five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG, contract with Munich Re to transform digital workplace services in 40 countries, and multi-year agreement with Rogers to support operational stability.

The stock price clocked 28.6 percent gains since the beginning of July 2021 and rallied 34 percent in the current financial year.

Also read - Wipro Q2 Result | Profit falls 9.6% to Rs 2,930 crore, firm sees IT services revenue growth at 2-4% in Q3
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HCL Technologies #Results
first published: Oct 14, 2021 06:37 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.