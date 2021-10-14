HCL Technologies Q2 Result | Profit rises 1.6% to Rs 3,265 crore, revenue up 2.9% at Rs 20,655 crore

live bse live

HCL Technologies, one of the largest software solutions companies in India, has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3,265 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, increasing 1.6 percent compared to Rs 3,214 crore in previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 20,655 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 20,068 crore in June 2021 quarter, increasing 2.9 percent QoQ and 11.1 percent YoY.

HCL Technologies had signed several deals during the September 2021 quarter, including a five-year digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc, another five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG, contract with Munich Re to transform digital workplace services in 40 countries, and multi-year agreement with Rogers to support operational stability.

The stock price clocked 28.6 percent gains since the beginning of July 2021 and rallied 34 percent in the current financial year.