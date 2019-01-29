App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Tech to announce Q3 earnings today; here are the key factors to watch out for

Kotak Securities expects HCL Technologies to maintain 9.5-11.5 percent constant currency revenue growth guidance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Software firm HCL Technologies is expected to report healthy growth in October-December 2018 quarter as revenue in constant currency terms is likely to grow in the range of 2.5-3.9 percent sequentially and the same in dollar term is seen growing around 2.1-3.2 percent for the quarter.

Sharekhan expects maximum 3.9 percent sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms driven by ramp up of large deals and a strong season for product business.

Kotak Securities said the distribution of revenue growth is as follows: (1) organic constant currency revenue growth rate of 3 percent, (2) contribution from H&D International of $21 million, or 1 percent, and (3) cross-currency headwind of 70 bps.

Large deal contribution is expected to be from IMS business and seasonal strength in its IP business.

related news

ICICI Securities and Edelweiss Securities expect dollar revenue growth of 2.1 percent QoQ and rupee revenue to grow around 3.8-3.9 percent sequentially in Q3.

On the full year forecast front, Kotak Securities expects HCL Technologies to maintain 9.5-11.5 percent constant currency revenue growth guidance. "Organic revenue growth for FY19 will be higher than the earlier expected 5.25 percent."

Profit for the quarter could grow in the range of 1-2 percent, according to brokerages except Motilal Oswal which expects over 6 percent decline in bottomline.

Brokerages expect expansion in operating margin in the range of 20-70 basis points QoQ.

"EBIT margins could expand 20 bps QoQ to 20.2 percent owing to IP seasonality & rupee benefit partly countered by partial wage hike (around -70 bps)," ICICI Securities said while Edelweiss Securities said margin may benefit from INR depreciation and rise 70 bps QoQ.

Kotak Securities expects EBIT margin to increase 40 bps sequentially led by revenue uptick and sharp sequential growth from higher margin IP business.

Key things to watch out for

> Products business strategy in light of aggressive acquisitions

> Synergies in services business from product acquisitions

> Sustainability of growth in IMS

> Measures to turn around underperforming applications business

> Outlook on ER&D segment

> Update on IP partnerships and deal pipeline

> Update on IBM product acquisition

> Traction in Digital
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 08:55 am

tags #HCL Technologies #Result Poll

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.