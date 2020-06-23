App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harita Seating Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.61 crore, down 22.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harita Seating Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.61 crore in March 2020 down 22.45% from Rs. 199.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2020 down 53.63% from Rs. 15.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2020 down 46.96% from Rs. 37.86 crore in March 2019.

Harita Seating EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 20.32 in March 2019.

Harita Seating shares closed at 372.05 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -11.39% over the last 12 months.

Harita Seating Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations154.61177.79199.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations154.61177.79199.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.96125.14125.16
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-2.57-0.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.8023.9325.53
Depreciation5.027.406.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.0119.2221.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.844.6722.01
Other Income1.211.629.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.066.2931.80
Interest0.970.730.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.085.5631.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.085.5631.15
Tax2.300.729.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.784.8421.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.784.8421.24
Minority Interest-4.47-1.51-5.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.323.3315.78
Equity Share Capital7.777.777.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.424.2920.32
Diluted EPS9.424.2920.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.424.2920.32
Diluted EPS9.424.2920.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Harita Seating #Harita Seating Systems #Results

