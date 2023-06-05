GV Films Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 106.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 106.4% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 4356.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

GV Films shares closed at 0.48 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.00% over the last 12 months.