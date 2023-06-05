English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GV Films Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 106.4% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 106.4% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 4356.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    GV Films shares closed at 0.48 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.00% over the last 12 months.

    GV Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.050.350.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.050.350.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.020.07
    Depreciation0.430.140.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.700.140.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.040.02
    Other Income0.000.000.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.040.15
    Interest0.540.190.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.14-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-0.14-0.04
    Tax0.180.00-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.89-0.14-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.89-0.14-0.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.89-0.14-0.02
    Equity Share Capital91.4691.4691.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GV Films #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:44 am