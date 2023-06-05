GV Films Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 106.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 106.4% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 4356.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
GV Films shares closed at 0.48 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.00% over the last 12 months.
|GV Films
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.05
|0.35
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.05
|0.35
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.02
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.14
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.14
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.04
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.04
|0.15
|Interest
|0.54
|0.19
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.14
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.14
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.18
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.89
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|91.46
|91.46
|91.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited