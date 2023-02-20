English
    GV Films Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 62.51% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 62.51% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    GV Films shares closed at 0.58 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.

    GV Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.350.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.350.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.05
    Depreciation0.140.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.100.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.08-0.02
    Other Income0.000.00-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.08-0.03
    Interest0.190.180.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-0.11-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.11-0.21
    Tax0.000.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.12-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.12-0.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.14-0.12-0.20
    Equity Share Capital91.4691.4691.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm