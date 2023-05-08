English
    Gujarat Fluoro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,470.39 crore, up 39.64% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,470.39 crore in March 2023 up 39.64% from Rs. 1,052.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.71 crore in March 2023 up 61.45% from Rs. 220.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.16 crore in March 2023 up 61.05% from Rs. 356.52 crore in March 2022.

    Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 32.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.11 in March 2022.

    Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,393.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and 25.62% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,470.391,440.271,052.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,470.391,440.271,052.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials456.90453.55311.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.00-43.03-3.41
    Power & Fuel235.78237.59--
    Employees Cost77.7772.8658.60
    Depreciation58.8955.1648.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.47167.22356.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax496.58496.92281.31
    Other Income18.6923.9426.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax515.27520.86308.23
    Interest34.1534.2312.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax481.12486.63295.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax481.12486.63295.37
    Tax124.41122.6574.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities356.71363.98220.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period356.71363.98220.94
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.4733.1320.11
    Diluted EPS32.4733.1320.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.4733.1320.11
    Diluted EPS32.4733.1320.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

