Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.43 crore, up 37.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,471.43 crore in March 2023 up 37.03% from Rs. 1,073.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.88 crore in March 2023 up 51.9% from Rs. 218.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.86 crore in March 2023 up 52.85% from Rs. 358.44 crore in March 2022.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 30.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.89 in March 2022.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,393.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and 25.62% over the last 12 months.