GTL Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 343.71 crore, down 5.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.71 crore in June 2020 down 5.15% from Rs. 362.37 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.41 crore in June 2020 down 0.69% from Rs. 206.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.32 crore in June 2020 down 11.52% from Rs. 111.12 crore in June 2019.

GTL Infra shares closed at 0.85 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.86% returns over the last 6 months and 54.55% over the last 12 months.