GTL Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 343.71 crore, down 5.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 343.71 crore in June 2020 down 5.15% from Rs. 362.37 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.41 crore in June 2020 down 0.69% from Rs. 206.99 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.32 crore in June 2020 down 11.52% from Rs. 111.12 crore in June 2019.
GTL Infra shares closed at 0.85 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.86% returns over the last 6 months and 54.55% over the last 12 months.
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|343.71
|369.46
|362.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|343.71
|369.46
|362.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.05
|20.19
|12.75
|Depreciation
|142.23
|148.91
|166.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|8.32
|30.44
|11.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|222.62
|272.48
|231.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.51
|-102.56
|-59.68
|Other Income
|2.60
|6.03
|4.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.91
|-96.53
|-55.23
|Interest
|164.50
|174.68
|151.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-208.41
|-271.21
|-206.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-849.46
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-208.41
|-1,120.67
|-206.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-208.41
|-1,120.67
|-206.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-208.41
|-1,120.67
|-206.99
|Equity Share Capital
|12,319.10
|12,319.10
|12,319.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.88
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.88
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.88
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.88
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am