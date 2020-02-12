GNFC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,277.66 crore, down 22.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,277.66 crore in December 2019 down 22.58% from Rs. 1,650.38 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.49 crore in December 2019 down 71.42% from Rs. 397.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.14 crore in December 2019 down 53.57% from Rs. 435.38 crore in December 2018.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

GNFC shares closed at 189.95 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.26% over the last 12 months.