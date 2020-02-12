App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GNFC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,277.66 crore, down 22.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,277.66 crore in December 2019 down 22.58% from Rs. 1,650.38 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.49 crore in December 2019 down 71.42% from Rs. 397.10 crore in December 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.14 crore in December 2019 down 53.57% from Rs. 435.38 crore in December 2018.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

GNFC shares closed at 189.95 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.26% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,277.661,332.351,650.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,277.661,332.351,650.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials654.32722.20757.25
Purchase of Traded Goods12.968.9033.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.0315.16-21.43
Power & Fuel201.77219.64245.86
Employees Cost111.83119.79109.62
Depreciation66.9067.0267.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses136.78130.76169.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.1348.88288.07
Other Income35.1139.4079.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.2488.28367.97
Interest1.340.610.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.9087.67367.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax133.9087.67367.32
Tax22.105.77-28.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.8081.90395.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.8081.90395.62
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.693.171.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates113.4985.07397.10
Equity Share Capital155.42155.42155.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.305.47--
Diluted EPS7.305.47--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.305.47--
Diluted EPS7.305.47--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #GNFC #Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.