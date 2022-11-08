English
    Gloster Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore in September 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 189.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 up 27.46% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 36.67 crore in September 2021.

    Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 34.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.76 in September 2021.

    Gloster shares closed at 1,631.15 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 45.20% over the last 12 months.

    Gloster
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.65179.04189.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.65179.04189.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.1396.4799.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.326.422.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1927.8229.42
    Depreciation8.828.778.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.5132.5029.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.677.0621.62
    Other Income5.0413.576.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7020.6328.14
    Interest0.180.700.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.5319.9427.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.5319.9427.91
    Tax6.875.0213.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6614.9214.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6614.9214.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6614.9214.64
    Equity Share Capital5.475.475.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.1027.2626.76
    Diluted EPS34.1027.2626.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.1027.2626.76
    Diluted EPS34.1027.2626.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

