GIC Housing Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.43 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.43 crore in June 2023 down 2.03% from Rs. 273.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.84 crore in June 2023 down 18.71% from Rs. 39.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.64 crore in June 2023 up 2.18% from Rs. 223.76 crore in June 2022.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.27 in June 2022.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 180.95 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.83% returns over the last 6 months and 35.90% over the last 12 months.